Overloaded lorries destroying village roads: DDC

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
October 29, 2022 21:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting of the District Development Council in progress at Palakkad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Development Council (DDC) has asked the police, transport authorities, and the Legal Metrology Department to restrict lorries carrying heavy loads along village roads. A meeting of the DDC held here on Saturday raised concern at the destruction of village roads soon after their construction.

MLAs attending the meeting demanded that vehicles carrying overload be charged fines.

District Collector Mrunmai Joshi said a meeting of government officials and people’s representatives would be convened soon to discuss ways to prevent violations of road rules.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app