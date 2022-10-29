Overloaded lorries destroying village roads: DDC

A meeting of the District Development Council in progress at Palakkad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The District Development Council (DDC) has asked the police, transport authorities, and the Legal Metrology Department to restrict lorries carrying heavy loads along village roads. A meeting of the DDC held here on Saturday raised concern at the destruction of village roads soon after their construction.

MLAs attending the meeting demanded that vehicles carrying overload be charged fines.

District Collector Mrunmai Joshi said a meeting of government officials and people’s representatives would be convened soon to discuss ways to prevent violations of road rules.