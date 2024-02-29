GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Overhead digital signage display on the anvil to ensure safe driving

Funds under various corporate social responsibility schemes likely to be sourced for the implementation of the project

February 29, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
One of the three locations suggested for installing overhead digital signage boards to ensure the safety of motorists in Kozhikode city.

One of the three locations suggested for installing overhead digital signage boards to ensure the safety of motorists in Kozhikode city. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

Overhead digital signage displays using LED screens are likely to be introduced in three major spots in Kozhikode city on completion of the ongoing national highway widening works. The Police and Motor Vehicles department squads are also considering the scope of mobilising funds under various corporate social responsibility (CSR) schemes to realise the project, which is expected to be a big help for motorists who are unfamiliar with safety rules on modern four-lane and six-lane roads.

According to police sources, conventional road signs and traffic controls alone may not work as expected on four-lanes in a crowded city like Kozhikode where a lot of local vehicles use the high-speed corridor. Motorists’ driving habits and road manners will be a determining factor in averting accidents on the highways, they add.

Though there are proposals with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), there is no confirmation yet about the electronic signage display screens project. Since the project demands the technical support of domain experts, chances are remote that the project will be implemented in the first phase itself. Meanwhile, officers associated with the road safety enforcement squads affirm that the State is keen to get it implemented in view of safety concerns. 

A sub inspector with the City traffic police says the digital signage system could benefit motorists if it is introduced in the first phase itself when people may not be aware of the newer traffic regulations. “In Kozhikode, we are considering three spots - Padanilam, Ramanattukara and Pooladikkunnu - to install electronic displays about the traffic safety requirements. It can also be used as welcome boards apart from displaying emergency alerts,” he adds.

According to police officers part of road safety enforcement squads, digital display boards that keep drivers updated about the permissible speed on highways and possible places of stoppage are necessary on completion of the ongoing road widening works. Such measures will help motorists prepare better to avoid collisions with pedestrians on zebra lines, and prevent unwanted ‘U’ turns, sudden braking and signal light jumping, they add.

