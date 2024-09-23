Overcrowding: Two passengers fall unconscious in Venad Express

Two women passengers fell unconscious due to suffocation on the overcrowded Thiruvananthapuram - Shoranur Venad Express on Monday morning. There was a heavy rush of passengers going to work in Kochi, including students heading to educational institutions, on the morning trains after the Onam vacation.

Another passenger, Rajni Sunil, was injured the other day in the rush to board the train. On many occasions, even after receiving the signal, the guard on the train was unable to give clearance as people continued to struggle to board the train. Due to this, it is very usual for the train to run late, said Liyons.J, Secretary, Friends on Rails.

All the trains heading towards Kochi in the office hours were extremely crowded, with passengers even finding it difficult to board the train and dangerously travelling on the footboard of the trains, according to reports. It is estimated around 3,000 passengers are daily travelling to Kochi for work and education, while three trains, a MEMU service, Palaruvi Express, and Venad Express are the major services available for these passengers during the office time.

The augmentation of coaches in Palaruvi helped the passengers to ease the rush. However, the issue could not be addressed fully considering the huge volume of passengers on this route. Deploying an additional MEMU service from Kayamkulam to Kochi via Kottayam after the Vande Bharat service in the morning is the only effective solution to address the issue, said Mr. Liyons. Operating a MEMU service or passenger train service from Kottayam to Ernakulam in the gap between Palaruvi Express and Venad Express would also solve the issue to some extent. Once the technical hurdles are cleared, the service can be extended to Kayamkulam and Kollam, completely addressing the travel woes in the sector, said the passengers.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway, Thiruvanathapuram division, has denied the reports of overcrowding on Train No. 16302 Thiruvananthapuram - Shoranur Junction Venad Express and an instance of passengers fainting, allegedly due to train detention at Piravam Road (PVRD) for Vande Bharat Express and Palaruvi Express.

Anticipating the high demand during Onam, the train was augmented to its full capacity (22 LHB coaches), with the addition of one unreserved coach from September 19. This additional coach has been continued after Onam also and not withdrawn. There were no instances of Venad Express being detained for precedence or delays at Piravam Road.

Furthermore, it is clarified that Railway personnel at stations as well as on board trains are always ready to provide assistance to passengers requiring medical attention. Monday morning also a lady passenger was given first aid after she felt unwell at Thiruvalla station. It is clarified that no incidents of fainting were reported at Piravam Road, Mulanthuruthy, or Thrippunithura stations on Monday, said railway statement.

