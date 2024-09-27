ADVERTISEMENT

Overcrowded trains: DYFI activists take out march to Ernakulam Jn.

Published - September 27, 2024 01:06 am IST - KOCHI

Railways cite infrastructure issues for not operating more MEMU and other short-distance services to and from Ernakulam

The Hindu Bureau

DYFI activists taking out a march to Ernakulam Junction railway station, demanding that the Centre and the Railways take steps to address the commuting woes of short-distance travellers. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Alleging that commuters of many overcrowded trains operating in Kerala were encountering a plight similar to that of the Wagon Tragedy and decrying recent incidents of commuters fainting on Venad Express, DYFI activists took out a march to the Ernakulam Junction railway station (ERS) on September 26 (Thursday).

ADVERTISEMENT

In this situation, the Centre and the Railways should act promptly and take steps to solve passengers’ woes, they said and asserted that the condition in many of the “300 trains that ferry an average of 5 lakh people each day” in Kerala was deplorable.

DYFI district secretary and State secretariat member A.R. Renjith and Ernakulam district president Aneesh Mathew were present.

The Railways have for years been citing infrastructure issues like inadequate platform capacity at Ernakulam Junction and saturated tracks as among the prime reasons for not operating more MEMU and other short-distance commuter trains to and from Ernakulam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US