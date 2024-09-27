GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Overcrowded trains: DYFI activists take out march to Ernakulam Jn.

Railways cite infrastructure issues for not operating more MEMU and other short-distance services to and from Ernakulam

Published - September 27, 2024 01:06 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
DYFI activists taking out a march to Ernakulam Junction railway station, demanding that the Centre and the Railways take steps to address the commuting woes of short-distance travellers.

DYFI activists taking out a march to Ernakulam Junction railway station, demanding that the Centre and the Railways take steps to address the commuting woes of short-distance travellers. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Alleging that commuters of many overcrowded trains operating in Kerala were encountering a plight similar to that of the Wagon Tragedy and decrying recent incidents of commuters fainting on Venad Express, DYFI activists took out a march to the Ernakulam Junction railway station (ERS) on September 26 (Thursday).

In this situation, the Centre and the Railways should act promptly and take steps to solve passengers’ woes, they said and asserted that the condition in many of the “300 trains that ferry an average of 5 lakh people each day” in Kerala was deplorable.

DYFI district secretary and State secretariat member A.R. Renjith and Ernakulam district president Aneesh Mathew were present.

The Railways have for years been citing infrastructure issues like inadequate platform capacity at Ernakulam Junction and saturated tracks as among the prime reasons for not operating more MEMU and other short-distance commuter trains to and from Ernakulam.

Published - September 27, 2024 01:06 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / indian railways / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.