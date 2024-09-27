Overcrowded trains: DYFI activists take out march to Ernakulam Jn.

Alleging that commuters of many overcrowded trains operating in Kerala were encountering a plight similar to that of the Wagon Tragedy and decrying recent incidents of commuters fainting on Venad Express, DYFI activists took out a march to the Ernakulam Junction railway station (ERS) on September 26 (Thursday).

In this situation, the Centre and the Railways should act promptly and take steps to solve passengers’ woes, they said and asserted that the condition in many of the “300 trains that ferry an average of 5 lakh people each day” in Kerala was deplorable.

DYFI district secretary and State secretariat member A.R. Renjith and Ernakulam district president Aneesh Mathew were present.

The Railways have for years been citing infrastructure issues like inadequate platform capacity at Ernakulam Junction and saturated tracks as among the prime reasons for not operating more MEMU and other short-distance commuter trains to and from Ernakulam.