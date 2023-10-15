Overcrowded accommodations for migrant workers a cause for concern in Kozhikode

October 15, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - Kozhikode

Even after several rounds of flash inspections by the Labour department’s enforcement squads and subsequent legal actions, some landlords in the district are still leasing out their facilities to migrant workers without fixing any limit on the number of permissible occupants.

Residents’ associations are now forced to plead the mercy of such owners whose unlawful business raises safety concerns.

Many such overcrowded rental accommodations are located in prime residential areas, where strangers roaming around has emerged as a cause for concern. Functionaries of various residents’ associations say they are totally clueless about the whereabouts of such occupants and the nature of their work.

Several residents’ associations have come up with complaints against suspicious late-night wandering by migrant workers. The suspicious behaviour of a few who were recently caught from the premises of private residences also doubles the fear of many residents in the urban area.

“There should be some practical measures to control the overcrowded stay of migrant labourers in rented facilities. People are really worried as many senior citizens stay without much security facilities and surveillance,” says C.K. Vineeth, member of a residents’ collective at Eranhipalam. He points out that the increasing number of criminal activities involving migrant workers continues to be a matter of concern for many.

Several of the overcrowded rental facilities do not even have proper arrangements for waste treatment and toilet facilities. Building owners do not ensure availability of quality potable water for tenants.

There have been instances of landlords being caught for allotting rooms to migrant workers without any formal rental agreements. Such practices help anyone secure accommodation without any address or identity proof. Though the practice was brought under scanner, many still flout norms.

“Landlords should at least have a register with details of those using their facilities. It should be examined periodically by the police or Labour department officials. Now, such verification takes place only when crimes are reported,” says S. Damodaran, a retired bank officer from Malaparamba. He adds that residents are forced to conduct night patrol in the absence of stringent regulations.