Over five lakh migrant workers registered under Awaz scheme in Kerala

April 23, 2023 04:46 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - KOCHI

Awaz was launched in 2017 to ensure proper data collection of migrant workers and to provide them health care

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 374 migrant workers in Kerala have received the benefit of medical insurance under the State government’s Awaz health scheme. File. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

As many as 374 migrant workers in Kerala have received the benefit of medical insurance under the State government’s Awaz health scheme as of January 31, 2023.

The total insurance amount availed is ₹50.48 lakh. The families of 36 migrant workers have been provided ₹2 lakh each under the accidental death coverage scheme, according to data provided by the Labour department in response to an application filed by Raju Vazhakkala under the Right to Information Act. Around 5.16 lakh migrant workers have registered under the scheme.

Awaz was launched in 2017 to ensure proper data collection of migrant workers and to provide them health care. Workers registered under the scheme were given identity cards. The target group was migrant workers between 18 and 60 years working in various sectors.

Ernakulam has the highest enrolment of about 1.15 lakh followed by Thiruvananthapuram (63,788), Kozhikode (44,628) and Thrissur (41,900).

Under the scheme, labourers who join the scheme are provided free treatment worth ₹15,000 from government hospitals in the State as well as empanelled private hospitals. Along with health insurance, accident coverage is also provided.

