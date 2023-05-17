Over a lakh students appear for KEAM entrance exam

May 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Over a lakh students appeared for the State entrance examination for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses (KEAM 2023) on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), as many as 1,01,367 aspirants took the examination at 336 centres across the State and in New Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. A total of 1,23,623 students had been issued hall tickets.

While all examinees appeared for Paper 1 (physics and chemistry) that is mandatory to qualify for engineering and pharmacy admissions, 81,020 of the 96,940 engineering aspirants appeared for Paper 2 (mathematics). Engineering aspirants are supposed to write both papers to qualify for admission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students began to reach their examination centres as early as 8.30 a.m. for the examination that commenced at 10 a.m. Barring some reports of inconvenience faced by guardians who waited outside the examination centres in the sweltering heat, the examination was held without any glitches.

Pointing out that the examination was conducted in a successful manner, CEE K. Inbasekar said specific directives had been issued to chief superintendents and liaison officers for its smooth conduct. The examination was organised in close coordination with the General Education department, Higher Education department, police, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, and the Kerala State Electricity Board.

The CEE has published the answer key for the examination on its website cee.kerala.gov.in.