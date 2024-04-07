Over a lakh complaints filed through cVIGIL app in Kerala

April 07, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Election officials have received a little over 1.07 lakh complaints related to model code of conduct via the cVIGIL app so far, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul has said.

Of the 1,07,202 complaints received from the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls on March 16 up till April 7, 1,05,356 were found to be correct. A large number of complaints were related to the use of unauthorised banners. Election officials received 93,540 complaints under this category.

Major complaints

As many as 5,908 complaints dealt with property defacement. Posters lacking mandatory information regarding the publisher prompted 2,150 complaints and unauthorised use of vehicles for election-related activities, 177.

Other complaints are as follows; distribution of money (29), distribution of liquor (32), distribution of gifts (24), display of weapons (110), hate speech (19) and use of speakers beyond the authorised hours (10).

Rejected

Election officials rejected 1,663 complaints after finding them baseless. Mr. Kaul said prompt action would be taken on complaints filed through the cVIGIL app. The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

