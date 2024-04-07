ADVERTISEMENT

Over a lakh complaints filed through cVIGIL app in Kerala

April 07, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Of the 1,07,202 complaints, 1,05,356 were found to be correct

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials have received a little over 1.07 lakh complaints related to model code of conduct via the cVIGIL app so far, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 1,07,202 complaints received from the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls on March 16 up till April 7, 1,05,356 were found to be correct. A large number of complaints were related to the use of unauthorised banners. Election officials received 93,540 complaints under this category.

Major complaints

As many as 5,908 complaints dealt with property defacement. Posters lacking mandatory information regarding the publisher prompted 2,150 complaints and unauthorised use of vehicles for election-related activities, 177.

Other complaints are as follows; distribution of money (29), distribution of liquor (32), distribution of gifts (24), display of weapons (110), hate speech (19) and use of speakers beyond the authorised hours (10).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rejected

Election officials rejected 1,663 complaints after finding them baseless. Mr. Kaul said prompt action would be taken on complaints filed through the cVIGIL app. The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US