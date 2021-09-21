Over a crore above 18 fully vaccinated

Over one crore people above 18 years in the State are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while another 2.41 crore have been covered with at least one dose of vaccine, said an official release issued by the Health Department here on Tuesday.

As a proportion of the population, 90.31% of the target population in the State (2,41,20,256 persons) has received the first dose of vaccine while 37.78% (1,00,90,634 persons) has received both doses.

Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki are much ahead of the other districts in vaccination. As these are approaching the target population at a good pace, vaccination centres in these districts are not crowded at all. Hence, those who are yet to receive vaccines in these districts can easily get this done now, the release said.

Among those above 45 years of age, 96% have received at least one dose while 56% have been fully vaccinated. Among health-care workers and front-line workers, 100% has received at least one dose and 87% has received both doses.

The State also received 50,000 doses of Covaxin on Tuesday.