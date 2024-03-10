Over a century-old Jhankar at Mullaperiyar offers a fascinating glimpse into the past

March 10, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

In the vicinity of the Mullaperiyar dam, a time-worn Jhankar, which is believed to have played a pivotal role during the dam’s construction, offers people a fascinating glimpse into the past.

According to experts, the normal lifespan of such vessels is 30 to 35 years. But this one is over 100 years old and has no significant damage.

Former Head of the Department of Cochin University of Science and Technology’s Ship Technology department K. Sivaprasad said that the hull of the Jhankar had been riveted. “Riveting has been a proven metal-joining technique since the introduction of steel in shipbuilding. It involves attaching steel plates by overlapping them and connecting them with nails of a hammered mushroom head. Riveted joints do not affect the metallurgical properties of the steel plates, and they remain intact throughout the vessel’s life. Riveting was prevalent in ship construction around 100 years ago. The sides of the vessel, which was welded to it, however, has been damaged,” said Mr. Sivaprasad.

From 1886 to 1892

“The Jhankar may have been constructed at the dam site during the dam’s construction period from 1886 to 1892. It was an open Jhankar, and had a hatch to enter it. Large stone pieces were used for the dam’s construction. It is believed that the Jhankar was used to ferry the stones and accessories,” he added.

Mr. Sivaprasad said his team had visited the Mullaperiyar police station to hand over a new boat. “Then I enquired about the Jhankar and the officials told me that two more Jhankars become visible when the water level in the reservoir recedes,” he said.

“The Jhankar survived for over a century due to its mechanically strong joining technology,” he said. Also the high quality of steel used in its construction, likely considering that repairing and replacing the steel plates of the vessel would be difficult as it was to be used in a remote forest area, helped in minimising damage.

The Mullaperiyar dam, located in Idukki district of Kerala, is 126 years old and is owned, operated, and maintained by Tamil Nadu.