Over 9,000 applications for land conversion finalised in Ernakulam

Over 9,400 land conversion documents were finalised at adalats held in seven taluks in Ernakulam district from November 7 to 15.

The adalats were held on the directive of Revenue Minister K. Rajan. Applications submitted through Forms 5 and 6 of the land conversion process for areas covering 25 cents were addressed at the adalats led by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, according to a communication.

The taluks and the number of applications resolved include Kanayannur - 2,606; Muvattupuzha - 1,143; Kothamangalam - 636; Kochi - 868; Kunnathunad - 1,292; Aluva - 1, 357; and North Paravur - 1, 584. Senior Revenue officials led the adalats held at the taluk level. Mr. Umesh has directed officials to speed up clearing of pending applications for land conversion.

