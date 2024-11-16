ADVERTISEMENT

Over 9,000 applications for land conversion finalised in Ernakulam

Published - November 16, 2024 09:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Adalats were led by the District Collector under the directive of the Revenue Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Over 9,400 land conversion documents were finalised at adalats held in seven taluks in Ernakulam district from November 7 to 15.

The adalats were held on the directive of Revenue Minister K. Rajan. Applications submitted through Forms 5 and 6 of the land conversion process for areas covering 25 cents were addressed at the adalats led by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, according to a communication.

The taluks and the number of applications resolved include Kanayannur - 2,606; Muvattupuzha - 1,143; Kothamangalam - 636; Kochi - 868; Kunnathunad - 1,292; Aluva - 1, 357; and North Paravur - 1, 584. Senior Revenue officials led the adalats held at the taluk level. Mr. Umesh has directed officials to speed up clearing of pending applications for land conversion.

