Over 90% college students equipped for online learning: Jaleel

Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel has said that over 90% of students in the arts and science colleges in the State were equipped with the necessary tools to attend online classes.

A majority of the remaining students belonged to backward classes, he added. The Minister conducted a videoconference with the Principals of all arts and science colleges on Thursday.

In a statement, Dr. Jaleel said that only seven students at a college in Attappady that is perceived to be underdeveloped did not possess electronic study tools. However, Internet connectivity remained a problem in high-range areas. To circumvent the difficulty, most colleges had preferred transmitting recorded content in such areas.

He also instructed the colleges to submit details on the availability of facilities for online learning within June 8 to finalise the assistance that could be provided by the government to ensure that all students could become part of the ongoing endeavour.