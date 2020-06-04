Over 90% college students equipped for online learning: Jaleel

Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel has said that over 90% of students in the arts and science colleges in the State were equipped with the necessary tools to attend online classes.
A majority of the remaining students belonged to backward classes, he added. The Minister conducted a videoconference with the Principals of all arts and science colleges on Thursday.
In a statement, Dr. Jaleel said that only seven students at a college in Attappady that is perceived to be underdeveloped did not possess electronic study tools. However, Internet connectivity remained a problem in high-range areas. To circumvent the difficulty, most colleges had preferred transmitting recorded content in such areas.
He also instructed the colleges to submit details on the availability of facilities for online learning within June 8 to finalise the assistance that could be provided by the government to ensure that all students could become part of the ongoing endeavour.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism