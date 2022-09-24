Over 8,000 dogs get Rabies vaccine shots in Alappuzha since drive began on Sept. 20

Specially trained dog catchers capturing stray dogs for administering rabies vaccine in Alappuzha municipality. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

As many as 2,898 dogs, including 248 stray ones, received rabies vaccine in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry department said the anti-rabies vaccination drive was held at 74 centres across the district. All the street dogs inoculated were in Alappuzha municipality. A total of 709 dogs—461 pet dogs and 248 strays—got rabies shots in Ambalappuzha taluk. It is followed by Cherthala (681), Mavelikara (630), Kuttanad (353), Chengannur (275), and Karthikappally (250).

Officials said 8,632 dogs including 375 strays were injected in the district since the drive began on September 20.

The Alappuzha municipal authorities said that they hoped to inoculate the entire stray dog population within its limits in two weeks. The strays captured by specially trained dog catchers were inoculated by veterinary doctors. The injected dogs were marked using fabric paint before being released.