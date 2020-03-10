Over 78,000 to take SSLC exams in Malappuram

All set: Students preparing for SSLC examination in Malappuram on Monday.

MALAPPURAM

10 March 2020

Elaborate arrangements in place across State

Elaborate arrangements have been made for SSLC examinations beginning across the State on Tuesday.

As many as 78,094 will appear for the examination from Malappuram, the largest number in a district in the State. It will include 376 private students in the old scheme of examination.

When Malappuram educational district alone will have 26,916 students taking the SSLC exam, Tirurangadi educational district will have 19,839 students.

Tirur and Wandoor educational districts will have 15,836 and 15,503 students respectively appearing for the exams.

Irrespective of being private or government or aided, all schools were giving extra classes for weak students. When some schools arranged special night camps with the support of the parent-teacher associations, others conducted holiday classes.

Teachers, particularly of some aided and private schools, were entrusted by the managements with the responsibility of getting the weakest students to clear the examinations. For several schools, the full-pass title remains an obligation they cannot afford to miss.