Over 77,000 people seek help for de-addiction: Minister

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to be observed on June 26

A total of 71,250 outpatients and 6,020 inpatients have approached the State government's Vimukthi Mission de-addiction centres across all the districts, Excise Minister M.V. Govindan has said.

He was delivering a message ahead of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to be observed on June 26. As many as 9,988 have been provided counselling through the regional counselling centres.

In the years 2021 and 2022, the Excise department seized a total of 7,553 kilograms of ganja, 37,349.855 grams of hashish oil, and 1,0165.702 grams of MDMA. Mr. Govindan said that the society needed an efficient and energetic young generation and not youth that had become slaves of drugs.

The awareness against drugs should not be limited just to those who fall prey to it, but every citizen should come forward to fight against drug menace to make the aim of a drug-free Kerala a reality, he said.