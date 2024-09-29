Over 75,000 B2B meetings held at KTM-2024, say organisers

The 12th edition of the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM-2024), which concluded on September 29 (Sunday) evening, set a record in its 24-year history by facilitating over 75,000 business-to-business (B2B) meetings during the past three days. The interactions were made possible through a user-friendly QR code, said the organisers.

The biennial event, touted as the largest of its kind in Asia, attracted a record number of buyers from around the globe and various States. It had recorded over 55,000 B2B meetings in 2022. An estimated 2,000 domestic buyers and around 800 foreign buyers from 75 countries attended the mart, which featured 347 stalls representing Kerala’s tourism stakeholders and was held at Willingdon Island.

A green protocol was in place, and the proceedings were managed in a paperless manner with the assistance of an app. Since Sunday afternoon, many visitors have been exploring the stalls.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the mart, Director of Kerala Tourism Sikha Surendran said that the KTM Society, which has entered its silver jubilee year, has made significant contributions to public-private partnerships (PPP) in tourism over the years. “As the leading body of the State’s travel and hospitality industry, the society has played a crucial role in this successful collaboration. By showcasing how Kerala lives up to its reputation as God’s Own Country, the KTM hosted a variety of business sessions and panel discussions, along with a mega exhibition. These initiatives will enhance the scale and pace of the Kerala Tourism, renowned for its resilience and innovation in generating new ideas and models,” she added, highlighting the involvement of local communities in the State’s Responsible Tourism (RT) activities.

The function was presided over by president of the KTM Society Jose Pradeep, with Regional Director of India Tourism D. Venkatesan, serving as the chief guest.

Mr. Venkatesan, while praising the KTM as the “Kumbh Mela of the country’s tourism,” said that the mart has inspired prospective emulators from other States. He also extended India Tourism’s support to revive tourism in the landslide-affected region of Wayanad.

Mr. Pradeep said that the four-day mart provided invaluable insights and networking opportunities for the participants. He added that Kerala’s emphasis on Responsible Tourism (RT) serves as a model for the rest of the world.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Evolution in Tourism Trends,’ experts from the tourism sector noted that consumers now prefer environmentally sustainable practices, experiential travel, and significant spending on self-care, which are the latest trends in the global tourism market.

In another session titled ‘Women’s Entrepreneurial Journey in Tourism,’ women tourism entrepreneurs from Kerala stated that the hospitality sector serves as an ideal platform for building thriving enterprises, enabling women to innovate and lead with authenticity.

