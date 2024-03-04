Over 73,000 names newly added to voters’ list in Thiruvananthapuram district

March 04, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A total of 73,330 individuals have been newly added to the voters’ list in the district since July 21, 2023, District Collector Geromic George, who is also the District Election Officer, has said.

So far, 65,342 names have been removed from the list. This includes deceased voters, duplication of names, people who have moved away and absentee voters.

As per the latest figures, the district has 27,82,800 voters including 13,20,017 women, 14,62,691 men and 92 transgender voters. The list includes 25,416 persons with disabilities, 28,598 young voters, and 78,032 voters aged above 80. Thiruvananthapuram district has 2,730 polling booths.

There is still opportunity to add names to the electoral rolls, Mr. George said.

On Monday, Mr. George chaired a meeting of political parties in connection with the arrangements for the Lok Sabha polls.

There will be 14 distribution points for the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). Once polling is over, the EVMs will be kept at the Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira, which will also serve as the counting centre, a statement said.

The District Collector is the Returning Officer for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. Additional District Magistrate C. Premji is the Returning Officer for Attingal.

At the meeting, political parties were urged to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLA) at the earliest. They have also been asked to comply with the green protocol during the election campaigns.

