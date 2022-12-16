Over 650 cruise tourists arrive in Kochi in two ships

December 16, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Two cruise ships arrived in Kochi on Friday morning, bringing a total of 655 high-spending foreign tourists to the port city, providing a much-needed fillip to the handicrafts, taxi car/autorickshaw, tour-guide and allied sectors.

The vessel Nautica that brought along 547 guests, from among whom over 200 opted for tour of Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, and Alappuzha, left by evening for Colombo, while Ocean Odyssey that had 108 guests on board would sail away from here on Saturday noon for the Maldives. Most guests of the second vessel checked out the Alappuzha backwaters on Friday, while they will visit Fort Kochi and Mattancherry on Saturday morning.

The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) had set up a tourist information kiosk, besides organising pre-paid tours in taxi cars and autorickshaws. The next cruise ship Silver Spirit will arrive here on December 22, sources in the agency said.

Hoping for the arrival of more tourists in cruise vessels, Sajid Khatai, president of Kashmiri Traders Welfare Association whose members have 90 shops in Mattancherry and Fort Kochi that sell curios, jewellery, handicrafts, and garments, said the arrival of cruise tourists in bulk had created a ripple in the Mattancherry Market.

“The trend seems to be good, after over two years of next to nil business. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale too is brining in a good crowd from different States and countries during the past 10 days, while people from within Kerala visit the art venues mostly on weekends. All shops in Mattancherry that remained closed due to the pandemic have reopened, while new eateries are coming up,” he added.

Traders in the heritage town have been banking on the completion of the long-overdue State Water Transport Department (SWTD) ferry jetty whose construction has been moving at a slow pace and the Water Metro terminal whose work is yet to begin, for more footfall in the town and the market.

The first cruise ship to call at Kochi post the pandemic was Europa 2 that brought in 257 guests, a fortnight ago. The Cochin Port Authority expects a total of 20 cruise vessels this season as compared to 50 during the pre-pandemic years.