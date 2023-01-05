Over 65% of buffer zone survey completed in Idukki

January 05, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

Over 65% of the physical survey of buffer zones in Idukki district has been completed, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said.

Addressing a review meeting of buffer zone survey at the Idukki Collectorate here on Thursday, Mr. Augustine said the field survey was ongoing at several locations, including Munnar and Periyar. He directed officials to complete the physical survey as soon as possible.

“As per the decision of the review meeting earlier, Arun R.S. has been appointed the special nodel officer of the project. Protected forest areas do not include in the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), except wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. There is no need for the public to panic over the buffer zone issue,” said Mr. Augustine.

According to officials, the district has received 19,789 complaints about structures found missing on the buffer zone map through panchayat help desks. A total of 8,124 complaints were received under the Idukki wildlife sanctuary, 6,637 under the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) and 4,998 under the Munnar wildlife division.

“The government should verify with those who have failed to provide details for the physical survey before submitting the final field survey report to the government. The 33 sq km Idukki dam reservoir would be counted as zero buffer zone,” said Mr. Augustine.

The meeting also directed officials to submit the survey details every two days before the District Collector. The next review meeting will be held at the Collectorate on January 16.

Meanwhile, officials said that technical issues with the mobile application are hindering the uploading process of the survey details.

Idukki Collector Sheeba George, Sub-collectors Arun S. Nair and Rahul Krishna Sharma, special nodal officer Arun R.S., Deputy Collector Manoj K. and others attended the meeting.