GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 600 bar hotels have defaulted on tax payments, says Finance department

Close to 200 bar hotels have failed to file their tax returns on time, say reports filed in the Assembly

Published - August 19, 2024 06:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Among the establishments that have defaulted in tax payments are more than 600 bar hotels, according to Kerala Finance department. Close to 200 bar hotels have also failed to file their tax returns on time.

As many as 606 bar hotels have defaulted on tax payments, according to information tabled in the Assembly in reply to a question asked during the July session. The list includes 90 bar hotels in Kottayam, 74 in Thrissur, 71 in Thiruvananthapuram, 69 in Kollam, and 66 in Alappuzha. Among the 198 bar hotels that have failed to file their returns on time are 41 establishments in Thiruvananthapuram and 25 in Thrissur.

The State Goods and Services Tax department had written to the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) in September 2023 asking it to halt the supply of liquor to bar hotels that had run up arrears in turnover tax payments to the State government.

Subsequently, in an October 2023 letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Taxes), the Chairman and Managing Director, KSBC, sought a clarification from the government on the issue. In it, the KSBC CMD noted that the KSBC had initially stopped the supply to some bars following the communication from the State GST department. But the official noted that blocking the sale to bars “adversely affects KSBC’s revenue as well as the contribution to State exchequer.”

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had noted in the Assembly that steps were taken in all the districts to collect the arrears. Revenue recovery measures also had been tightened in this context, according to him.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.