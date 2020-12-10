Over 6 lakh voters to elect their representatives in Wayanad

Officials moving to their destinations for polling duty after collecting materials from a distribution centre at Panamaram in Wayanad on Wednesday.

Kalpetta

10 December 2020 00:16 IST

Anti-Naxal force personnel deployed in 132 polling booths

As many as 6,25,455 voters, including 3,19,534 women voters and six transgenders, will take part in the local body elections in 848 polling booths in the district on Thursday.

A total of 1,857 candidates are in the fray and 582 persons among them will be elected to local bodies.

The electorate will choose members to 16 divisions in the district panchayat, 54 divisions in four block panchayats, 413 wards in 23 grama panchayats and 99 divisions of Kalpetta, Mananthavadi and Sulthan Bathery municipalities.

The highest number of voters (1,466) are in the Thazhe Angadi polling booth in Mananthavadi municipality, and the lowest in the second number booth in Noolpuzha grama panchayat,168 voters.

As many as 5,090 officials have been appointed for polling duty, including 848 polling assistants, for distributing sanitisers.

Polling materials have also been distributed at seven centres and polling officials have been transported to polling stations in remote areas.

A total of 935 control units and 2,820 electronic voting machines have been set up for polls in three-tier civic bodies, and 271 control units and 311 ballot units for the three municipalities.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made under the leadership of the District Police Chief for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Officials of the anti-Naxal force have been deployed in 132 polling booths which were identified as Maoist-affected booths.

Voters have been advised to keep a pen, and clean hands using sanitisers before and after entering polling stations. Physical distance should be maintained in the queue and all should wear face masks.