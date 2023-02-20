Over 50,000 families to receive priority ration cards

February 20, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Food and Civil Supplies Department will distribute priority category ration cards to 50,461 families in accordance with a revised list of beneficiaries identified under the National Food Security Act.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the distribution of the ration cards at a function that will be held here on Tuesday. He will also formally declare the State as the first to ensure 100% Aadhaar-linkage with ration cards in the country.

Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil will preside over the function. Transport Minister Antony Raju will inaugurate a website designed to provide the services of the Kerala Ration Traders Welfare Fund Board online.

According to an official release, the beneficiaries of the priority ration cards were identified after scrutinising applications that were received online. The department has also commenced steps to provide Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards for those families identified as extremely poor in a State-wide survey conducted by the Local Self-Government Department.