Over 5,000 screened for glaucoma across State

March 15, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KANNUR

More than 5,000 patients were screened for glaucoma in a massive programme organised by the Kerala Society of Ophthalmic Surgeons (KSOS) at 135 different eye hospitals across Kerala on Wednesday.

According to Sreeni Edakhlon, chairman, Scientific Committee, KSOS, a similar event was organised on March 10 last year in which 133 eye hospitals participated. The camp was organised as part of the World Glaucoma Week observance between March 12 and 18.

He said 80 million people above the age of 40 are estimated to be suffering from glaucoma, and that the number is expected to go up to 112 million by 2040.