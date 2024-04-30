Over 50 jaundice cases in Vengoor panchayat in Ernakulam district

April 30, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Over 50 cases of jaundice have been reported from Vengoor panchayat in Ernakulam following suspected consumption of contaminated water.

The District Medical Office confirmed that 51 cases of Hepatitis A have been reported as of April 30. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has been requested to take necessary measures to check contamination of drinking water. The discharge from broken pipes has contaminated water in the affected areas. The district health wing had also initiated necessary measures, it said.

Residents alleged that the authorities had failed to take necessary measures to ensure the timely cleaning of a pond which was being used as a drinking water source. The affected persons were admitted to various hospitals in Perumbavoor and Ernakulam, they said.

The panchayat authorities blamed the KWA for not carrying out chlorination of drinking water sources. Steps have been taken to chlorinate water sources, including wells in various households. The panchayat would review the situation and take immediate steps to check the spread of the disease, they said.