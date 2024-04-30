GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Over 50 jaundice cases in Vengoor panchayat in Ernakulam district

April 30, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 50 cases of jaundice have been reported from Vengoor panchayat in Ernakulam following suspected consumption of contaminated water.

The District Medical Office confirmed that 51 cases of Hepatitis A have been reported as of April 30. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has been requested to take necessary measures to check contamination of drinking water. The discharge from broken pipes has contaminated water in the affected areas. The district health wing had also initiated necessary measures, it said.

Residents alleged that the authorities had failed to take necessary measures to ensure the timely cleaning of a pond which was being used as a drinking water source. The affected persons were admitted to various hospitals in Perumbavoor and Ernakulam, they said.

The panchayat authorities blamed the KWA for not carrying out chlorination of drinking water sources. Steps have been taken to chlorinate water sources, including wells in various households. The panchayat would review the situation and take immediate steps to check the spread of the disease, they said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.