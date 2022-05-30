Over 50 injured as KSRTC, tourist buses collide
Over 50 people were injured when a tourist bus collided with a KSRTC bus near Madathara Junction in the Chithara police station limits around 7 p.m. on Monday.
According to the police, the KSRTC bus heading from Thiruvananthapuram to Kulathupuzha collided with a tourist bus coming from the opposite direction at a turning on the Madathara-Kulathupuzha road.
The driver of the KSRTC bus sustained serious injuries in the collision. Forty-two people were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, while 15 persons with minor injuries were admitted to the Kadakkal Taluk Hospital.
Health Minister Veena George, who visited the medical college, directed the authorities to open a special ward for those injured in the accident. A control room opened at the hospital. can be contacted at 0471-2528300.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.