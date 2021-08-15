Over 5 lakh peoplegiven vaccination

Intensive drive during Aug. 14-16

Kerala administered COVID-19 vaccine to 5,08,849 persons on Saturday as part of the intensive vaccination campaign launched from August 14-16.

This is also the second consecutive day that the State is administering over 5 lakh doses on a single day. On Friday, the State had administered the vaccine to 5.6 lakh persons.

The districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode administered over 50,000 doses on Saturday.

The campaign had been primarily launched by the Sate to ensure that all above 60 years in the State were administered at least one dose of COVID vaccine. Anyone over 60 years of age, if they have been left out of the vaccination campaign, should get in touch with the nearest health worker, the Health Department said.

So far, Kerala has administered 2,39,22,426 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 1,72,66,344 are first doses and 66,56,082 are second doses. Till date, 48.7% of the population has been delivered the first dose and 18.79%, the second dose.

Kerala also received 2,91,080 additional doses of Covishield vaccine on Saturday, an official statement said.