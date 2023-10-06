Over 4.5 lakh Kudumbashree members to go back to school in Kozhikode

October 06, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

Over 4.5-lakh women in Kozhikode district are getting ready to go back to school. Come Sunday, they will start their day with a morning assembly, pledge, and national anthem, and attend five classes over the day. However, the classes will be held on holidays and the subjects are to be quite different from those in regular schools.

The ‘Thirike Schoolil’ campaign of the Kudumbashree State mission, that began on October 1 State wide, was launched in Kozhikode district on October 8, with an aim to achieve a new direction to the mission that is celebrating its silver jubilee year. The campaign aims to renew the Kudumbashree system to suit the changing times.

“There are 82 CDSs (Community Development Societies) in Kozhikode with over 4.5-lakh members. Everyone of them will have to attend the classes on the day. Around 200 schools in the district will be utilised for the classes on holidays,” said R. Sindhu, Kudumbashree district mission coordinator.

The classes will be carried out by specially trained resource persons in five subjects such as ‘lessons from experience’, ‘the role of mathematics in the working of neighbourhood groups’, ‘the happiness of collectiveness and security of life’, ‘new information and new ideas’, and ‘digital era’.

“The intention of the campaign is to identify the successes and failures of Kudumbashree in the past and to plug the defects as we go forward,” Ms. Sindhu said.

A major change in the campaign in Kozhikode compared to other districts will be the presence of 25 successful women in the district in various centres on the first day to mark the 25th anniversary of the mission. Noted women in the district such as district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi, Mayor Beena Philip, MLA Kanathil Jameela, writers such as P. Valsala, Arya Gopi, K.P. Sudheera, actors Savithri Sreedharan, Usha Chandrababu, social workers such as Kanchanamala, K. Ajitha, V.P. Zuhra, bus driver Anugraha, freelance photographer N.R. Sathi, and arm wrestling champion K. Mini are among the celebrities who are to take part in the assemblies on the first day.

