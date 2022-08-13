Over 40 lakh files handled through ILGMS in four months

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 40 lakh files were handled through the Integrated Local Self-Governance Management System (ILGMS) during the four months after its deployment in all panchayats across the State, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said.

Until Thursday evening, a total of 40,93,388 files were handled in the system, out of which more than 35 lakh files (86%) have been disposed of.

The intelligent e-governance system provided access to the public to 264 services, including applications for birth, death and various other certificates, payment of taxes, and raising of complaints and appeals. He said that the implementation of ILGMS was an important step in the State's e-governance journey and that the department was now concentrating on making the public more aware of the online services.