Over 4 lakh get jabs on Monday

2,62,33,752 vaccines administered in State so far

Kerala administered COVID-19 vaccines to 4,29,618 people on Monday, through 1,513 vaccination sites, as part of the ongoing vaccination campaign in the State.

The attempt is to vaccinate as many people as possible in the context of increased COVID transmission in the State. The State has so far administered vaccines to a total of 2,62,33,752 people in the State, of whom 1,92,89,777 have received at least one dose of vaccine while 69,43,975 have received both the doses of vaccine.

In a projected population of 3.54 crore in the State, this means that 54.49% have received one dose of vaccine, while 19.62% have received both doses

Amongst those above 18 years, 67.21% have received one dose of vaccine while 24.20% have received two doses of vaccine.

Syringe shortage

An official statement issued by the Health Minister said that the syringe shortage issue in the State has been resolved at least temporarily, as 20 lakh syringes reached the State from Chennai and Mumbai during the past few days.