Over 36,123 houses in Kozhikode Corporation yet to get numbers

January 25, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation will organise a special camp from February 6 to 8 to clear issues of numbering of houses in various wards at the earliest.

A special meeting of the Corporation council on Tuesday discussed the issue of as many as 36,123 houses in the city not having numbers. As a result, they are yet to get electricity or drinking water connections. Besides, the residents of the said houses could not pay tax. Ward division in 2010, tax reforms, and other technical reasons were cited for not providing numbers to the houses.

The council found that there were around 1,400 such houses in each ward and decided to resolve the issue before February 20. Anganwadi and Kudumbashree workers will visit the houses on January 27 and 28 to collect details.

The special council meeting was convened to approve amendments to a few Corporation projects. Besides, it approved the project to provide bicycles to women in 10 wards. It involves entrusting Kudumbashree units in these wards with 20 cycles each, which they can rent out to those in need to earn a livelihood. The Corporation has earmarked ₹1.5 crore for the project. Accordingly, medium-size cycles at a cost of ₹7,350 and small cycles costing ₹7,250 will be purchased. The project, which was rolled out in Thiruthiyad ward on a pilot basis, was a success.

Another project to provide menstrual cups to women through Anganwadis or Kudumbashree units has also been approved, and ₹1 crore has been allotted for it.