Kerala

Over 35% test positivity rate in 11 grama panchayats in Alappuzha

Ambalappuzha MLA-designate H. Salam inaugurating the distribution of medical equipment sponsored by Alappuzha district panchayat.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Alappuzha, the average Test Positivity Rate (TPR) over the last seven days crossed 35% in 11 grama panchayats in the district.

Cheruthana grama panchayat has the highest positivity rate at 41.93%. Of the 415 samples tested there between May 6 and May 12, 174 returned positive for SARS-CoV-2. The other 10 local bodies with TPR above 35% are- Perumbalam, Purakkad, Ezhupunna, Kanjikuzhy, Thycattusserry, Muhamma, Punnapra North, Panavally, Mararikulam North, and Kadakarappally. Besides, eighteen local bodies recorded an average TPR of over 30%. Of the 72 grama panchayats in the district, Venmony has the lowest positivity rate at 15.11%.

Among the six municipalities, Kayamkulam has the highest TPR rate at 31.63% followed by Cherthala (29.95%) and Alappuzha (26.50%), Haripad (26%), Mavelikara (24.87), and Chengannur (19.70%).

The current positivity rate of the district is 27.29%.

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the local bodies in the district have ramped up measures to tackle the spread of disease. Alappuzha district panchayat has handed over various medical equipment worth Rs. 2 crore to COVID first-line treatment centres, district hospitals, and primary/community health centres. It includes antigen kits, PPE kits, pulse oximeters, sanitisers, face masks, gloves and face shields.

The district has so far logged 1,35,525 COVID-19 cases. Of the total cases, 1,09,003 people have recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 26,522.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2021 1:27:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/over-35-test-positivity-rate-in-11-grama-panchayats-in-alappuzha/article34548621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY