Over 30,000 women travel free in Kochi metro trains

Host of programmes organised at stations

Host of programmes organised at stations

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

A total of over 30,000 women passengers commuted free of cost in Kochi Metro trains till 6 p.m. on March 8 evening – the day which is celebrated as International Women’s Day.

The KMRL had announced that women could make unlimited trips in the metro on the day, free of cost. The women travellers included elderly people. They thus formed a major chunk of the total number of 58,791 metro commuters till 6 p.m. on the day.

Innumerable cultural and other programmes were hosted at metro stations on the day, while college students presented events at the open space in Jos Junction. A women-only cyclothon titled “Break-the-Bias”, flash mob, fashion show, staging of traditional dance forms, street drama, Kalaripayattu, cute baby girl contest, music chair, and music band were held.

The MD of the metro agency, Loknath Behera, was among those who distributed menstrual cups free of cost to women at metro stations. An awareness class was held for women employees of KMRL on ayurveda.