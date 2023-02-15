Over 30,000 job opportunities in health sector in U.K., says delegation

February 15, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

There are over 30,000 job opportunities in the U.K. in the health sector, a delegation from that country on a visit to the State has said.

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty held discussions with the nine-member delegation that is here on an invitation from Odepc (Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants Ltd.), under the Department of Labour, on Wednesday.

The delegates are from Health Education England (HEE) and West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (WYICB). Odepc, in association with HEE, has been recruiting nurses and sending them to the U.K. for the past three years. Over 600 nurses have been sent to the U.K. in this duration. The delegation is here is to expand this collaboration and study the health sector in the State.

The delegation said job aspirants from Kerala would get special consideration. It signed an agreement for sending mental health nurses to West Yorkshire.

The delegation that reached here on February 12 had also called on Minister for Health Veena George and visited hospitals and nursing colleges in the government and private sector. It also held discussions with senior officials of the Health and Labour departments.