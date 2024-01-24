Over 3000 waste dump sites reclaimed and turned into small parks under the ‘Snehaaramam’ initiative

January 24, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As many as 3,000 garbage dump sites and vulnerable points have been restored and turned into smaller parks as part of the ‘Snehaaramam’ initiative under the Local Self-Governments department’s (LSGD) ongoing Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign.

The initiative witnessed the coming together of LSGD and the Higher Education department, as volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) units across the State were involved in the work.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated the reclaimed parks at a function held at the Government Women’s College here on Wednesday. She lauded the NSS’s role in inculcating fostering service readiness and social responsibility in students. The NSS volunteers will serve as ambassadors of waste management initiatives, she said.

The NSS unit of the Women’s College had reclaimed a dump site on the Valsala Nursing Home Road near Bakery Junction and turned it into a small park.

LSGD Minister M.B. Rajesh said that the ‘Snehaaramams’ are a new model that the young generation has gifted to Kerala. It has also become one of the most notable initiatives under the ‘Malinya Muktham’ campaign. The student and youth organisations in the State can take forward the initiative by spreading it to more regions.

He said that the younger generation can act as a corrective force in bringing more awareness regarding waste management to the elders.

The Ministers handed over a plaque with the preamble of the Constitution to the NSS volunteers of the Women’s College and the SMV School who were involved in reclaiming the dump sites.

Sarada Muralidharan, Additional Chief Secretary (LSGD) delivered the keynote address. State NSS Officer R. Ansar, Government Women’s College Principal V.K. Anuradha and other officials were present.

