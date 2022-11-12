Over 3,000 vocational higher secondary students get placement every year in Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 3,000 students are given placement every year through the career guidance and counselling cell of the vocational higher secondary wing under the General Education department in Kerala.

Every year, 30,000 students pass out from 389 schools in the State in 1,100 batches of 30 students each. The State offers 46 courses under four streams – Engineering, Agriculture and Para medical, Travel and Tourism, and Commerce.

“We conduct an annual mega job fair in all districts attended by about 50 companies, including public sector enterprises. Last year, 1,872 students received placement, though the job fairs were restricted to just eight districts owing to the pandemic-related restrictions,” said Riyas A.M., State coordinator of the career guidance and counselling cell.

A job fair was held at SRV High School on the sidelines of the Kerala State School Sasthrolsavam (science fest) in Kochi on Saturday. About 650 candidates turned up for the fair which was attended by around 30 companies. Candidates not exceeding 35 years were the beneficiaries.

Mr. Riyas lamented that parents still looked down on vocational courses and attributed this largely to a “cultural issue.” However, the situation may improve with the new Education Policy of the Centre insisting on vocational skill training from as early as Class V, he added.

The National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) was rolled out in 66 vocational higher secondary schools in Kerala during the 2018-19 academic year. Now, all 389 vocational higher secondary schools host NSQF-accredited courses.

“The skill assessment is now being made by NSQF-recognised agencies unlike in the past when vocational higher secondary school teachers performed that task in schools other than their own. Hence, the training certificates issued by NSQF now holds more validity and are also recognised for jobs in government, quasi-government and private sectors. Only that people need to be aware that vocational courses remain a viable option for students after Class X and that they can pursue graduation courses of their choice after that,” said Mr. Riyas.