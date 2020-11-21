Over 3,000 papers rejected

Process held in accordance with strict COVID-19 containment measures

More than 3,000 nominations filed for the upcoming local body elections were rejected during the scrutiny held across the State, the State Election Commission said, citing data uploaded from the districts till 9 p.m. on Friday.

Of the rejected papers, 2,215 nominations were filed for elections to grama panchayats, 305 for block panchayats and 133 for district panchayats.

The commission said 477 nominations filed in municipalities and 121 in the six municipal Corporations also were rejected. The scrutiny of nomination papers began at 9 a.m.

Given the COVID-19 scenario, the exercise was carried out in accordance with strict disease containment measures. The number of persons allowed entry into scrutiny halls had been strictly regulated. The commission made the use of sanitiser and mask compulsory for all officers and visitors to the scrutiny halls.

According to an update from the commission on Friday, approximately 1.7 lakh candidates had filed their nominations for the elections. A clear picture on the total number of candidates will emerge on November 23, the deadline for withdrawal of nominations.

Addition to names

The commission is giving candidates an opportunity to incorporate additions to their names. This is meant to enable voters to distinguish between candidates with similar names.

The changes, if any, can be affixed before or after the names given on the nomination papers. The titles ‘Adv’ or ‘Dr.’ also can be added. Candidates should apply to the returning officer concerned before November 23. If the application is accepted, their names will appear on the ballot papers and labels on the electronic voting machines with the additions.

Political parties and candidates should obtain prior permission from the police before organising public meetings and rallies, State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran said. Public meetings, rallies, and use of loudspeakers are not permitted between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Government offices and government guest houses should not be used as election offices.

The commission has allotted ‘almirah’ as symbol for the Samajwadi Forward Bloc and ‘gas stove’ for the Indian Christian Secular Party.