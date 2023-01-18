‘Over 3,000 died in road accidents in Kerala in the first eight months of 2022’

January 18, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - KOCHI

Terming as worrisome an average of 1.50 lakh people dying in the over four lakh road accidents that occur every year in the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a total of over 3,000 people had died in road accidents in Kerala in the first eight months of 2022. Over 60% of them were two-wheeler riders, pointing to the need to improve the safety culture, especially among the youth.

Mr. Vijayan, speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the State-level observance of the National Road Safety Week, also launched a State-level Safe Campus Project, which aims to drive home the point of safe driving and adherence to speed limit. A total of 30 campuses have been selected in the first phase of the programme.

Presiding over the function, Minister for Transport Antony Raju unveiled the logo of ‘Road to Life’, a pilot project of the Safe Campus Project. He attributed the high road accident fatality in Kerala to immature and faulty driving by the youth aged 16 to 35 years and an overall slack driving culture in society. “Youth can lead the change by being responsible for their own life and that of others. This can in turn usher in a new driving culture.”

On the MVD readying a book containing road-safety topics, to be included in the higher secondary curriculum, he said it could well make Kerala the first State in India to include it at the school level.

Opening a bus-driver training programme, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said every third person had a vehicle in Kerala, and that it pointed to the need for higher safety adherence. Kochi Metro Rail Limed (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera said Kerala was sitting on a time bomb owing to proliferation of vehicles and since the carrying capacity of roads was in doubt. There is need to patronise public transport, to lessen congestion, accidents and carbon emission, while norms to issue driving licence must be made tough.

Transport Commissioner S. Srijith and Director of Rajagiri Group of Institutions Fr Jose Kuriedath were among those who spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT