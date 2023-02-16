ADVERTISEMENT

Over 300 seized vehicles gutted in police dumping yard

February 16, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KANNUR

Fire might have started in nearby Motakkunnu and spread in the yard, say Fire and Rescue Service personnel

The Hindu Bureau

Over 300 vehicles were destroyed in a huge fire that broke out in the police dumping yard at Vellarampara near Kurumathur in Taliparamba here on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 11.30 a.m. and the fire soon gutted the vehicles including lorries, cars, and two-wheelers, which were seized in various cases at Taliparamba, Sreekandapuram and Pazhyangadi police station limits. The vehicles were kept in the dumpyard that spreads across two acres of land.

As the fire spread, traffic control was imposed on the Taliparamba-Sreekandapuram road and four Fire and Rescue Services teams from different parts of the district were pressed into service to control the spread of fire to the other side of the road. The fire was brought under control after about three hours.

The Fire and Rescue Service personnel said that the fire might have started in the nearby Motakkunnu and spread in the dumping yard. They alleged that the police had been warned of a possible risk and were directed that the vehicles be removed from the yard.

Locals claimed that last year a fire had broken out in the same place and they also accused fire officials of ignoring the warnings. Meanwhile, the police have also started an investigation into the incident.

