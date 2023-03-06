Over 300 acres of land gutted in fire near Venjaramoodu

March 06, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Fire fighters were kept on tenterhooks to contain a wildfire that raged through over 300 acres of land at the Kottukkunnam hill near Venjaramoodu in a day-long operation that concluded on Monday.

The blaze that was reported around 5 p.m. on Sunday consumed the vegetation and undergrowth in the large tract of private land adjacent to a quarry. With the area inaccessible for fire tenders, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel had to walk for nearly a km to reach the fire-ravaged area.

According to official sources, temporary fire lines were established to prevent the blaze from spreading to houses nearby. Firefighters were dispatched from the Attingal and Venjaramoodu fire stations for the operation that concluded on Monday noon.

Fire and Rescue officials suspected the fire to have originated from the burning of wastes or other materials.

In another incident, fire consumed nearly 2.5 acres of private plantation in Mylamoodu near Aruvikkara. The incident was brought under control by a team of fire force personnel from the Kattakada fire station after being alerted by local residents.