Over 2,800 women Haj pilgrims from Kerala won’t have a male companion

April 20, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

A total of 10,331 people from Kerala have been selected for the Haj pilgrimage this year.

As many as 2,807 of them are women who will travel without a male guardian (Mehram), the highest such contingent in the country. Earlier, women pilgrims had to accompany a male guardian while performing the pilgrimage. In recent years, Saudi Arabia has changed the rules.

C. Mohammed Faizy, chairperson of the Kerala State Haj Committee, told the media on Thursday that the pilgrims were chosen through a centralised draw of lots held in New Delhi by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs. Their names have been published on the website of the Ministry.

There are 1,430 pilgrims aged over 70. As many as 6,094 are in the general category and 2,807 are women without Mehram.

There would be embarkation points at the international airports at Kozhikode, Kochi and Kannur. The highest number would be at Kozhikode (6,322), followed by Kochi (2,213) and Kannur (1,796). Mr. Mohammed Faizy said that there had been 19,524 applicants from across the State.

The Haj panel functionaries said in a release that 314 trainers had been trained as volunteers to help the pilgrims. Apart from this, there would be 41 trainers selected by the Central Haj Committee. The services of specially trained volunteers too would be available at Makkah and Medina.

Mr. Mohammed Faizy said that technical training sessions for the pilgrims would be held in all districts. V. Abdurahman, State Minister for Sports, Wakf, Haj and Minority Affairs, would open the State-level launch of these sessions at Kottakkal in Malappuram district on April 24. These sessions would be completed by May 2.