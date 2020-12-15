Over 26.37 lakh cast vote in Malappuram

Manjeri Municipality recorded highest turnout; 78% polling recorded in district

More than 26.37 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the three-tier civic bodies in Malappuram district on Monday. When the official figures were released at 7 p.m., the district had recorded 78.81% polling.

Women turned up in large numbers, outnumbering men at many polling stations, and formed long queues from morning. As many as 3,975 polling stations had been arranged for 33.55 lakh voters spread in 15 block panchayats and 12 municipalities in the district.

Polling in Malappuram was peaceful and enthusiastic. While 81.62% of women voters reached the booths, only 75.85% male voters could exercise their franchise. A large number of men from the district are employed abroad, especially the Gulf.

While Manjeri Municipality recorded the highest voter turnout (81.71%), Ponnani Municipality saw the lowest polling (74.17%). The polling percentage in other municipalities in the district was: Tirur (74.80%), Perinthlmanna (77.43%), Malappuram (79.51%), Kottakkal (76.14%), Nilambur (75.67%), Tanur (76.97%), Parappanangadi (77.62%), Valanchery (78.79%), Tirurangadi (74.26%), and Kondotty (79.26%).

Among the 15 block panchayats, Areekode recorded the highest polling percentage (83.34%). The figures in other blocks were: Tirur (76.47%), Vengara (74.64%), Tanur (77.45%), Tirurangadi (77.44%), Kuttippuram (77.41%), Mankada (77.98%), Perinthalmanna (77.56%), Malappuram (79.83%), Kondotty (80.82%), Kalikavu (80.31%), Wandoor (79.97%), Nilambur (81.72%), Ponnani (75.67%), and Perumbadappu (73.47%).

Indian Union Muslim League national chairman Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, party district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, and Muslim Youth League State president Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal polled their votes at DUHS, Panakkad. IUML national organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, voted at GMLP School, Vazhakkad.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan and Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel also voted in their respective booths in the district.

Veepeey Ammachi, aged 112, became the oldest person to exercise franchise when she voted at a polling station at Cherumukku.

Special vehicles were arranged to transport tribespeople of the Nilambur forest to reach polling stations. District administration officials said 70% of voters of Tharippapotti, Kumbalappara, Iruttukuthi and Vaniyampuzha tribal hamlets beyond the Chaliyar river polled their votes at Santhigram Sabha Hall, Pothukal.

Cholanaikar voters from the Manjeri tribal colony deep inside the forest in Karulai range cast vote at a booth at Nedumkayam. High security was in place in those polling stations in view of potential Maoist threats.