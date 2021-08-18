Over 25% of target population in Ernakulam get both doses of COVID vaccine

KOCHI

18 August 2021 17:06 IST

Health dept. for strengthening contact tracing

Around 25.41% of the target population in Ernakulam district received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest estimates by the Health Department.

Also, 76.73% of the target population received the first dose. A total of 18,083 of the partially vaccinated and 6,988 of the fully vaccinated contracted COVID-19. Of this, 3,619 cases come under the category of breakthrough infections.

A total of 19.33% cases reported in July were among the vaccinated.

From August 1 to August 13, 25.22% of the cases were among the vaccinated. The total cases reported during this period were 29,387. The elderly constituted 15.28% and children 18.19% of the infected from August 1 to 14. The number of patients in intensive care unit was 287 as on August 14. Of this, only two are in the paediatric age group.

Contact tracing

The number of primary contacts identified per case continues to remain low. The Health Department has recommended strengthening contact tracing to check the spread of the pandemic as missing contacts will continue to spread the disease in the community. Testing should be increased in local bodies having high number of active cases per million population or where test positivity rate (TPR) is above 15%. Sentinel testing should be increased in areas with less than 5% TPR and in areas that reported very low number of new cases in the past two weeks. Mobile teams should be deployed to the maximum extent possible and testing of the persons with high social contacts should be the key focus. Test-isolate-treat and vaccination should go hand in hand, the department said.