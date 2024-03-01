GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 20 hospitalised with symptoms of food poisoning

March 01, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Over 20 people, including children, were hospitalised with symptoms of food poisoning on Friday after they ate food from a restaurant located at Temple Road in Varkala.

According to reports, the people who had eaten food, reportedly “Kuzhimanthi “ and “Al Faham”, from the restaurant on Thursday evening were the ones who fell ill with vomiting and diarrhoea on Friday morning.

Those who sought treatment at various hospitals in and around Varkala, include nine members of a family too. None were reported to be in serious condition.

Following the incident, municipal authorities and officials from the Food Safety wing under the Health department inspected the restaurant and issued closure notice to the outlet.

