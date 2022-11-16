Over 2 lakh applications for land conversion disposed of, says Kerala Revenue Minister

November 16, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Revenue department has disposed of a little over 2.06 lakh applications related to conversion of land, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan said on Wednesday.

The Cabinet has permitted the department to continue attending to pending applications on mission mode for another six months, he said. The decision was taken as, on an average, 500 fresh applications are being filed on a daily basis. As many as 1.92 lakh offline applications and 11,250 online applications pertaining to the reclassification have been disposed of so far, the Minister said.