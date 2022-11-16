  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 2 lakh applications for land conversion disposed of, says Kerala Revenue Minister

Mission-mode activity to continue for six more months

November 16, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Revenue department has disposed of a little over 2.06 lakh applications related to conversion of land, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan said on Wednesday.

The Cabinet has permitted the department to continue attending to pending applications on mission mode for another six months, he said. The decision was taken as, on an average, 500 fresh applications are being filed on a daily basis. As many as 1.92 lakh offline applications and 11,250 online applications pertaining to the reclassification have been disposed of so far, the Minister said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.