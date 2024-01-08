Over 2 kg of gold seized at Cochin International Airport

January 08, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST

Customs personnel seized over 2 kg of gold that was smuggled into the country from Muscat and Jeddah, at Cochin International Airport on Sunday.

1.51 kg of 24-carat purity gold valued at approximately ₹84 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived from Muscat, in his checked in baggage. It was concealed in the battery compartment of an emergency rechargeable light.

Another 797 grams gold worth approximately Rs 40 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived from Jeddah and was intercepted at the green channel.

