GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Over 2 kg of gold seized at Calicut airport

Published - May 13, 2024 09:22 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials seized 2.1 kg of gold valued at ₹1.53 crore from three passengers who arrived at the Calicut International Airport on Monday.

In the first case, 1.35 kg of gold compound hidden in two sole-shaped pouches was seized from a passenger who arrived from Muscat.

In the other cases, 284 grams of gold was seized from a passenger from Riyadh, while 489 grams of gold was recovered from a Sharjah passenger.

Officials also seized eight drones (four DJI-Air 3 and four DJI mini SE) valued at ₹7.6 lakh from a passenger who came from Abu Dhabi.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.