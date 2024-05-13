Over 2 kg of gold seized at Calicut airport

Customs officials seized 2.1 kg of gold valued at ₹1.53 crore from three passengers who arrived at the Calicut International Airport on Monday.

In the first case, 1.35 kg of gold compound hidden in two sole-shaped pouches was seized from a passenger who arrived from Muscat.

In the other cases, 284 grams of gold was seized from a passenger from Riyadh, while 489 grams of gold was recovered from a Sharjah passenger.

Officials also seized eight drones (four DJI-Air 3 and four DJI mini SE) valued at ₹7.6 lakh from a passenger who came from Abu Dhabi.