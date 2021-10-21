Over 2 kg of gold seized at Calicut airport

Kozhikode

21 October 2021 20:25 IST

Customs officials attached to the Calicut Air Intelligence Unit seized over two kg of gold valued at ₹89 lakh from two passengers who arrived from Muscat and Jeddah at the Calicut International Airport on Thursday.

Customs Deputy Commissioner T.A. Kirsan said that 1.3 kg gold was seized from P.A. Shameer, of Thalayad, Kozhikode, who arrived on Air India Express flight IX 350 from Muscat. The gold compound was concealed inside the socks of the passenger.

The second case involved the recovery of 796 grams of 24 karat gold from a passenger travelling in Spicejet flight SG 9711 from Jeddah. The passenger, K. Sameej hailing from Malappuram, concealed the gold as a thin plate inside a stone chapathi maker in his checked-in baggage.

Less than a fortnight ago, the air customs seized 4.1 kg of gold valued at ₹1.93 crore from four passengers who arrived from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia at the airport.