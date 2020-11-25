Over 1.72 lakh first-time voters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Over 1.7 lakh first-time voters will be eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming local body polls in the State.

Men outnumber women on the list which has, in all, 1,72,331 first-time voters. As many as 90,507 male voters, 81,821 female voters and three transgender voters have been added to the updated voter's list, said the State Election Commission on Wednesday.

The elections to the local bodies are planned in three phases on December 8, 10 and 14.

Malappuram has the distinction of having the highest number of first-time voters at 34,453. They include 19,150 men and 15,303 women. Kozhikode and Thrissur are in the second and third spots with 18,692 voters and 18,089 voters respectively.

Ernakulam is in the fourth place with 15,342 new voters and Palakkad, with 14,235 voters, in the fifth place. Wayanad accounts for the lowest number of first-time voters at 3,301.

Of the three transgender voters on the list, two belong to Kozhikode and one to Palakkad.

The data on first-time voters in the other districts are as follows: Thiruvananthapuram 13,746, Kollam 10,847, Pathanamthitta 4,154, Alappuzha 9,177, Kottayam 6,928, Idukki 4,606, Kannur 11,949 and Kasaragod 6,812.